Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.33

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.33 and last traded at $124.38, with a volume of 24717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion and a PE ratio of -69.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

