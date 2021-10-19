Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $38.03

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $43.97. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 17,307 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.91 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $21,701,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

