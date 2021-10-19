Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $38.03

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $43.97. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 17,307 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.91 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $21,701,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
