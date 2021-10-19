MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $165,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

