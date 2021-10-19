MML Investors Services LLC Has $29.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 996,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $301.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,873. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.25 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.