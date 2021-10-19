iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.46% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 374.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 26,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,348. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.