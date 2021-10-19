Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 3,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,778. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

