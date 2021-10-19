4,117 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

