Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,240 shares during the period. Fluor makes up about 11.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fluor worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 9,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.