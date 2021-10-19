Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,221 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $633.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,862. The company has a market capitalization of $301.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

