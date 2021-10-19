Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. International Seaways makes up 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Seaways by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

INSW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,100. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $512.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

