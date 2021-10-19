Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,878 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.3% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $379,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,692. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

