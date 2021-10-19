GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.72 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce sales of $292.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.40 million and the highest is $295.05 million. GoPro posted sales of $280.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,554 shares of company stock worth $6,719,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GoPro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

