Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 365 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 5,214.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 193,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,470,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

