Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
