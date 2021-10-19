Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

