MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.67. 198,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

