General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. General Mills posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

