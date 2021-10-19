$95.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $95.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.60 million and the lowest is $94.87 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $399.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $401.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $379.65 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $384.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,005. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

