$95.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $95.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.60 million and the lowest is $94.87 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $399.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $401.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $379.65 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $384.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,005. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.