Okabena Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. 8,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.