Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 4,642 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 10,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

