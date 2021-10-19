Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. 44,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

