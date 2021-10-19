Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Running Oak Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,859.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,505 shares of company stock valued at $537,144,903. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.