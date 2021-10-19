Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,064 shares of company stock valued at $293,460,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

