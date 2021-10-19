Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $21,562,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI stock traded up 0.06 on Tuesday, hitting 8.30. 103,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,248,156. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 7.16 and a one year high of 18.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.26.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.