EJF Capital LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

