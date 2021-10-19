CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in CONX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CONX during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

