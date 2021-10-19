DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,743 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

