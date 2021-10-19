Plancorp LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,729,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

