Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

