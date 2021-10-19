Cpwm LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

