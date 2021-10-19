Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

