Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 21,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 345,142 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $17.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.