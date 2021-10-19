Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

QRMLF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Quest Rare Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Quest Rare Minerals

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in identification and discovery of rare earth deposit opportunities. It focuses on becoming a producer of rare earth metal oxides and a significant participant in the rare earth elements material supply chain. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

