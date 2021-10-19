Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 500,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,133. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 424,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $7,429,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

