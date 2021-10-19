Morgan Stanley Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $810.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $825.00 to $810.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $715.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day moving average is $717.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

