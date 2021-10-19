Morgan Stanley Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

ATO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,876. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

