Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Update

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,611.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 31.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 99,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of SON traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

