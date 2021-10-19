DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

