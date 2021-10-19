Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

