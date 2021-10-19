Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $136,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,653,000 after buying an additional 218,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

