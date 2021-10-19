Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $141 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,910 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of MarketAxess worth $140,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

MKTX opened at $405.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

