Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,532 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Fortis worth $161,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Natixis grew its position in Fortis by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fortis by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fortis by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.