Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,215,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,286,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,177 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

