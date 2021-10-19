Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

KMT opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

