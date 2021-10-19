Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.76% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

