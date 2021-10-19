King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.25 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Workiva worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 760,672 shares of company stock valued at $98,242,588. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $156.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

