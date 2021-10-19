Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,455 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

