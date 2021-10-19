The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.