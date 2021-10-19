Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $340,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,076,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TransUnion by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

TRU stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

