Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 6,273 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

