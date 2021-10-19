Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,469 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,100. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,878. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

